“We don’t like any toxic materials going through our county ... we’re not endorsing it. We’re just saying it doesn’t appear to represent an unacceptable risk.”

-- Bismarck-Burleigh Health Officer Dr. David Pengilly, discussing his conclusion with county commissioners who requested his opinion on Summit Carbon Solutions’ planned Midwest Carbon Express pipeline.

"All these bills targeting transgender students under the guise of protecting girls and women are an insult to women who have been victims of sexual assaults who are not assaulted in bathrooms by trans students. It would be nice to have some real legislation that actually protects women and girls from sexual assaults instead of putting it on the backs of trans students when we're not seeing that happen in our communities in North Dakota."

-- Rep. Gretchen Dobervich, D-Fargo, as the House advanced a bill that would restrict transgender people's use of restrooms.

"I am insulted by saying that trying to defend women, their privacy and safety is somehow insulting to women. I think we have an obligation, particularly in the K-12 schools, to provide the best safety that we can for students, and that would include keeping bathrooms and locker rooms separate."

-- Rep. SuAnn Olson, R-Baldwin, responding to Dobervich.

“My ultimate position is that those positions are incompatible.”

-- Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer, offering her opinion on whether it's possible for Bismarck City Commissioner Mark Splonskowski to also serve as Burleigh County auditor.

"All of this, both at our library and throughout the state, is just a way to show our solidarity amongst citizens for our freedom to read and the ideals of freedom of speech as well, and that citizens oppose these bills and citizens don't think they're necessary."

-- Bismarck Library Director Christine Kujawa, on libraries across the state hosting book displays and gatherings to protest book ban bills in the Legislature.

“I can’t get enough CNAs and nurses to provide for elder care and I don’t see that getting any better. I have quite a few employees who will retire in the next 10 years. Am I going to be able to attract people to replace them in Rugby, North Dakota, in rural North Dakota? It’s a real concern.”

-- Erik Christenson, CEO of Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby, which plans to reduce its 33-bed skilled nursing unit down to 18 and move it inside the hospital to allow for staff sharing, due to workforce concerns.

“It’s interesting when they have debates on the floor about a bill, you can learn a lot.”

-- Callie Paulson -- daughter of Sen. Bob Paulson, R-Minot -- who is working as a page during the legislative session.

"We've blown by that one."

-- National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex Edwards, on Bismarck shattering a record for consecutive days with a snowpack of at least 8 inches.

"There's just no other person but Amanda Peterson in my mind to fill this position."

-- Bismarck School Board President Jon Lee, as the board filled the seat left open by Emily Eckroth's resignation with the woman Eckroth beat by one vote in last year's election.