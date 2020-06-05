Eminently quotable: 'A simple stop can lead to people dying'

“This one is just nuts. We’re just taking a guess.”
-- Burleigh County auditor candidate Tracy Potter, on campaigning amid a pandemic.
q q q
“Enough is enough. It’s time to start taking a stand.”
-- Bryan Harris, who joined a rally in downtown Bismarck to honor the life of George Floyd and show solidarity with others around the country protesting his death while in Minneapolis police custody.
q q q
“You get this anxiety that you shouldn’t feel. It’s scary. A simple stop can lead to people dying.”
-- Purity Nyabochwa, a Minot resident who took part in a protest in Bismarck on Tuesday, talking about her experience watching video of police brutality against black people.
q q q
“When they put you on a ventilator, they give you some juice that sends you around the moon a couple of times into la-la land and hallucinations.”
-- Bismarck resident and COVID-19 survivor Ken Sambor, 73.
q q q
“He was a man of honor and public service, who put God, family and his country first. Thank you, Cody Holte.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, speaking at the funeral of slain Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte.
q q q
"For what we are able to do and what we are doing this year, we're kind of playing with the idea of 49.5."
-- Dickinson Roughrider Days Commission President Cole Boespflug, on a scaled-back 50th annual event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
“While this role has its challenges, I have had the opportunity to work with some of the most talented corrections professionals in the nation. They are unsung heroes who perform demanding, sometimes dangerous, and always critical functions for the State of North Dakota. I will always be grateful to have (led) such a remarkable agency.”
-- Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Leann Bertsch, who is leaving after 15 years to take a job in Utah.
q q q
“There was nobody like him.”
-- Nurse Glad Meiers, who worked for about 20 years with Dr. Herbert Wilson, of Bismarck, who died Monday at age 99. Wilson, who was involved in 31 bombing missions during World War II, was revered for his community involvement and his decades as a doctor on the Fort Berthold Reservation.
q q q
“These are very valuable people.”
-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on workers who help plug abandoned oil wells.
q q q
“I’ve said this for years, and that is: at some point we’ll quit talking about on-campus and online education. It’ll just be education.”
-- Bismarck State College President Larry Skogen, discussing plans for “hybrid courses” that have both an on-campus and online component.
q q q
“We’re on top of it.”
-- Morton County Auditor Dawn Rhone, on election workers processing ballots in the June election, which is being held entirely by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"We're trying to be very truthful to the historic fabric of that building and that campus."
-- Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross, talking about a $5.5 million rehabilitation and stabilization project at the historic Peaceful Valley Ranch site.
