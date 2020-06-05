Eminently quotable: 'A simple stop can lead to people dying'

q q q

“He was a man of honor and public service, who put God, family and his country first. Thank you, Cody Holte.”

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, speaking at the funeral of slain Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte.

"For what we are able to do and what we are doing this year, we're kind of playing with the idea of 49.5."

-- Dickinson Roughrider Days Commission President Cole Boespflug, on a scaled-back 50th annual event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While this role has its challenges, I have had the opportunity to work with some of the most talented corrections professionals in the nation. They are unsung heroes who perform demanding, sometimes dangerous, and always critical functions for the State of North Dakota. I will always be grateful to have (led) such a remarkable agency.”

-- Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Leann Bertsch, who is leaving after 15 years to take a job in Utah.