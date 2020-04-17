Timothy Egan: After the pandemic, the big reset

Food. With seven in 10 adults overweight or obese, the poor health and nutrition of most Americans is a horrid and accepted fact. But with the disproportionate number of COVID-19 deaths attributed to diet-related conditions, we are seeing, more rapidly, just how much this societal problem can kill.

This doesn’t mean we should turn to fat shaming. But it does mean that, while looking at obesity as a public health problem as deadly as smoking, we can make some big structural changes in the food system.

For starters, there should be universal free school meals. Kids who take advantage of this are more likely to eat fruits and vegetables. But under the present system, many poor students feel so stigmatized that they go hungry instead.

For adults, the paradox of living in a nation where 40 million people face food insecurity while 40% of our food is wasted, makes no sense.

One quick solution is to allow all 42 million Americans who receive food stamps to shop online and get their groceries delivered like everyone else. One lasting solution is to standardize date labeling, so that food that may not be perfect quality is still safe to eat and can be used by food banks.