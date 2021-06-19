Star Parker: Will Republicans step up to challenge on values?

Alaska Airlines is being called out by the ACLU, and threatened with a lawsuit, as result of a complaint from one its flight attendants that its uniforms do not accommodate nonbinary attendants -- those who do not identify as male or female.

So, where does this go without an opposition party?

Values matter because they translate into behavior.

If the Republican Party becomes a big tent of moral relativism, who will fight for transmission of the values that sustain life and freedom?

In the early 18th century, French nobleman Alexis de Tocqueville traveled around the United States, trying to grasp the secret of the great success of the new, young country. In his classic book "Democracy in America," he observed as follows:

"America is, however, still the place in the world where the Christian religion has most preserved genuine power over souls. ... one cannot say that in the United States religion exerts an influence on laws or on the details of political opinions, but it directs mores, and it is in regulating the family that it works to regulate the state."

We know quite well what the Democratic Party is about. The question is whether the Republican Party will provide the country a choice, championing the Christian values that de Tocqueville identified as the "secret sauce" of America's success.

Star Parker is an author and president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education. Contact her at www.urbancure.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0