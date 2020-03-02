Star Parker: Will African Americans abandon Biden for Bernie?

The average for former President Ronald Reagan's second term, 1985 through 1988, was 54%. The average for former President Barack Obama's two terms was 24%.

It shows why Biden has been such a flop. Although Obama had high personal ratings with the American public, the public's sense of the state of the nation under his stewardship provides a far different picture.

Taking voters, certainly black voters, for granted just isn't going to work anymore.

Americans sense that there has been something very wrong in the country, and they want very clear answers from candidates on what they think is wrong and how they plan to fix it.

We're just not going to get by anymore as half-free and half-socialist. To paraphrase Abraham Lincoln, we're going to become all one or all the other. I discuss this in depth in my new book, "Necessary Noise."

In 2016, Republicans went out of the mainstream and picked Donald Trump to clean up the Washington swamp. Democrats went for the establishment candidate and lost.

Now Democrats want to move left from the murky middle as Republicans move right.

Polling of black voters shows they feel that the country is unfair and that more government is needed to fix this.