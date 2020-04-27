Star Parker: Why we should start going back to work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At this writing, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. is 42,425.

This is just a little higher than the number of deaths in the U.S. each year from auto accidents.

It's no mystery how to reduce those 40,000 auto accident deaths to zero. Simply prohibit driving.

How many Americans would agree to this?

Not many. Most Americans prefer their freedom and the benefits they get from driving, and are prepared to accept the risks associated with driving.

If there were a million traffic-related deaths each year, for sure Americans would become less wedded to their cars and more open to intrusive regulations that would make it much more difficult to drive.

When the news first broke about COVID-19, we were hearing estimates of a death toll of 2 million-plus for the United States. Knowledge of the nature of this threat was very limited.

There was great fear of waves of casualties, and of hospitals without space and equipment to deal with patients.

Under these emergency circumstances, many were open to compromising their freedom and agreeing to lockdown policies.