Star Parker: What's causing America's baby bust?

In the same survey, 57% said that "having a job or a career they enjoy" is essential for a man to have a fulfilling life. Forty-six percent said "having a job or career they enjoy" is essential for a woman to have a fulfilling life.

Regarding being married, 16% said it is essential for a man to have a fulfilling life, and 17% said it is essential for a woman to have one.

This data, I think, sheds light on why Americans are not having children. It's not because times are so hard. Every time is challenging, and Americans are more comfortable and prosperous today than ever in history.

Maybe the Brookings scholars will be right about having 300,000 fewer births in the U.S. in 2021 because of COVID. But consider that in Planned Parenthood's most recent fiscal year, it performed 354,871 abortions.

Having children is about life, and life is about caring for more than just yourself. Calling abortion women's health care and thinking that your job is three times more important than bringing new life into the world is not a sign of a healthy culture with a healthy soul.

If we want insight into our baby bust, this is what we should be thinking about.

Star Parker is an author and president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education. Contact her at www.urbancure.org.

