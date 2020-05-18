Star Parker: We are all on welfare programs now

The PPP program consists of $659 billion in loans that will go to millions of businesses around the country.

Each of these businesses is unique. What does my Washington, D.C., nonprofit have in common with a dry cleaner or a restaurant? What does my organization of 12 employees have in common with a business of 500, the largest that qualifies for PPP loans?

Yet, the rules for using the PPP loan are the same for everyone.

The loans can become grants if 75% of the funds are used for payroll and the business is staffed as it was before the crisis.

But the way we are going to get out of this crisis is creativity, doing things in new and different ways.

Many businesses, including my own, will not and should not be the same. There should be a lot of change and reinventing going on.

Yet the condition for the government money is that you run your business as government tells you how to run it, and that you continue to operate it as you did before -- both very bad ideas.

Also consider that the PPP was one part of the $2 trillion CARES Act package. Another part included a $600 weekly payment to the unemployed, over and above unemployment insurance.