Star Parker: Trump gets it right at CPAC

"Trumpism," he said, "means low taxes and eliminating job-killing regulations."

"We are committed to defending innocent life, and to upholding the Judeo-Christian values of our founders and of our founding," he said.

Democrats and the left have succeeded in redirecting attention from the accomplishments of Trump's four years as president -- 55% of Americans polled told Gallup last September that they were "better off now" than they were four years earlier -- to one unfortunate incident on Jan. 6.

But what some rowdies who got out of hand did to bricks and mortar for a few hours Democrats and the left have been doing to our whole country for years.

The Equality Act that Democrats now push denies the insurmountable reality of every man's and every woman's sexual identity coded by God and nature into their DNA and their soul.

One needn't agree with Donald Trump 100% of the time or be happy all the time with the way in which he delivers his message. But at a time when America as a free nation under God is under siege, when a nation like Iran appears to be developing nuclear weapons, when China is shutting down the bastion of democracy in Hong Kong, we need strong, tough leaders.

Donald Trump is strong, tough and right.

Star Parker is an author and president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education. Contact her at www.urbancure.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0