Star Parker: Time to overturn Roe v. Wade

Can we really function as a society and as a nation while turning away from the most central issue that any society faces -- awe of the mystery of life?

There might indeed be a point in time when an unborn child can be removed from its mother and physically survive. But although there may be a point where that child might not need its mother to survive, it still needs others. Someone must take care of that child, meaning someone must care about that child's life. If not, that child will die.

So, the legal idea of viability that has been sustaining the Roe v. Wade world really has no meaning.

In 2014, the Vatican hosted an international colloquium on "The Complementarity of Man and Woman."

Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, the former chief rabbi of the U.K., gave an address about marriage. He spoke of "the idea of the love that brings new life into the world." Sacks observed that "life begins when male and female meet and embrace."

It is hard to believe that in our nation today, when there is so much outrage about racism, many of those who see racism as a problem do not see indifference to the sanctity of life as a problem.