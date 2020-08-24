Star Parker: The left-wing war on America's suburbs

And, it is just not fair that a family is living a nice life in the suburbs while fellow citizens with fewer resources are crowded on top of one another in low-income housing in the cities.

The AFFH rule pretends to take care of all of this by invading the suburban space; limiting single-family home zoning; mandating dense, low-income housing; and financing it all with tax revenue from resident single-family home dwellers.

It was the right move by the Trump administration to eliminate this inappropriate assault on the most basic American freedom to choose where and how one wants to live.

Now Biden says that, as president, he will restore this rule and restore it with even greater force.

Biden's new version restores all the onerous provisions and adds additional teeth by denying federal funds for roads as penalty for noncompliance.

We can only marvel that there are those who think Washington should get involved in local zoning decisions, and that local demographics is the business of Washington.