Star Parker: The costs of Biden's big government

At a time when we have historic drops in our fertility rates and marriage rates, somehow the Biden administration thinks, contrary to experience, massive new government spending and entitlement programs will be a boost to the American family.

Hoover Institution's John Cogan and Daniel Heil call this massive expansion of government entitlements "the largest expansion since Lyndon B. Johnson's Great Society."

"For the first time in U.S. history," they note, "except possibly for the pandemic years 2020 and 2021, for which we don't yet have data -- more than half of working-age households would be on the entitlement rolls."

With all our division and disagreements today, there is no disagreement about the shame that the vile institution of slavery was once present and legal in America. We all agree it is a blot.

We all also agree that racism is deplorable.

But the reason slavery and racism are terrible things is that every human being must live with dignity and in freedom.

How can we arrive to the conclusion that the remedy and antidote to slavery and racism is putting all Americans on the government plantation?