Star Parker: The collapse of the traditional American family

Nevertheless, changes in behavior reflect changes in values. Why do values change?

Gallup has been asking since 1952, "How important would you say religion is in your own life -- very important, fairly important or not very important."

In 1952, 75% said "very important." In 1970, this was down to about 60%, and by 1978, this was down to 52%."

It was in this environment of a dramatic drop in Americans' sense of the personal importance of religion that, in 1973, the Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion.

A wave of court decisions banned religion from the public square. In 1962, prayer in public school was banished.

In 2002 Gallup polling, 45% said have a baby outside of marriage was morally acceptable. By 2015, this was up to 61%, and by 2019, it was up to 64%.

What seems clear is that the collapse of marriage and family that has been occurring in our nation is not occurring in a vacuum. Values are changing.

For those who are worried about the situation, who want to see marriage and family strengthened again, the beginning must be awareness of the problem. To this end, the Joint Economic Committee report provides an important service to the nation.

Star Parker is an author and president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education. Contact her at www.urbancure.org.

