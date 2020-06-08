Star Parker: The burden of race and rage

I do not believe any president has presented himself outside in public in this fashion since President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. Yet, the left-wing media mocked Trump.

No sane American -- of any political persuasion -- is not appalled at the horrible death of George Floyd at the hands of a policeman.

But the answer to flouting of the law by anyone demands that we recommit ourselves to universal respect and execution of the law, not throw it in the trash.

In an announcement from my organization, UrbanCURE, that called for a national "Pastoral Prayer for America," I note: "George Floyd did not die as a black man but as a human being, under the protection of American laws, and the mortal assault on him inflicted a deep wound on every American, not just American blacks. People who think it their duty now to express sympathy to black folk must learn how to recognize that the grief is their own and not that of some 'other' looking for their generosity."

Regarding allegations of racism, I say: "I don't agree that our nation is racist. That mantra is the poison that entrenches resentment and division among us. The daily hunt for racism from top to bottom of our nation's institutions have institutionalized the perception of racism in the post-Civil Rights era."