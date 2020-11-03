Star Parker: The assault on religious freedom during COVID-19

But government-mandated lockdown is all about giving politicians enormous arbitrary power.

America was founded by those seeking religious freedom. Recall the famous sermon in 1630 by Puritan John Winthrop, founder of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, one of the nation's first colonies.

"For we must consider," said Winthrop, "that we shall be as a city upon a hill. The eyes of all people are upon us. So that if we shall deal falsely with our God in this work we have undertaken, and so cause Him to withdraw His present help from us, we shall be made a story and by-word through the world."

But the religion, and the freedom to practice it, that was most important to John Winthrop and many of the founders of this country is least important to many people with political power making lockdown decisions today.

According to a 2015 Pew Research Center report, 36% of Americans attend religious services weekly.

Legal challenges must continue everywhere constitutional protections for religious freedom and equal treatment are being violated.

And know that life and religious freedom are what's on the ballot in the election.

Star Parker is an author and president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education. Contact her at www.urbancure.org.

