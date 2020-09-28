Star Parker: Supreme Court fight is about life and death

We should appreciate the broader implications of the abortion issue. When we are talking about life and death, we are talking about life's meaning and how that plays out in our culture.

The whole nation went into upheaval when the video showing the horrible murder of George Floyd, suffocated under the knee of a policeman, went viral.

Why was the reaction so intense?

Life and death were there to see in front of our eyes. The visual display of a life senselessly snuffed out was more than anyone could bear.

It is exactly what happens when a mother sees the ultrasound of the unborn child growing in her womb.

I do not believe anything has strengthened the pro-life movement like ultrasound.

John Newton, the repentant slave trader, wrote the haunting hymn "Amazing Grace" to express his grief about his sinful behavior. The hymn concludes with the refrain "Was blind, but now I see."

The legalization of abortion on demand in America in 1973 amounted to a puncture in our nation's soul. We were blind. We must work hard so that we will see again.