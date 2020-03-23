Star Parker: Staying free and faithful in a pandemic

One thing we know is that this virus is most lethal in attacking the elderly. The rate of fatality among those ages 70-79 is 21 times that of people under age 60. The fatality rate among those 80 and above is 39 times that of people under 60.

One reason Italy has been hit hard is it has the oldest population in Europe, with 23% over the age of 65.

In the U.S., there are large age variations among the states.

Among the youngest, Utah has a median age of 30.5, and 10% of its population is over 65. Texas has a median age of 34.5, and 13% of its population is over 65. Among the oldest, Maine has a median age of 44.3, and 21% of its population is over 65. Florida has a median age of 41.8, and 21% of its population is over 65.

How can "one size fits all" work with such dramatically different local realities?

The answer is that we should maximize local responsibility and decision-making.

There are two other critically important things to keep in mind.

One: Life is about surprise, the unpredictable. If there is anything predictable, it is that the unpredictable will always be with us.