Star Parker: School choice is the only option in divided nation

The issue of critical race theory is raising a more fundamental question about our nation: education.

Education is about more than teaching children to read and write. It is about transmitting values, transmitting a worldview, that will define how our youth think and how they will live.

Per the Department of Education, in 2020, 56.4 million children were enrolled in K-12 education. Of these, 50.7 million were in public schools, and 5.7 million were in private schools.

So, government plays a substantial role in the education of our children.

Per the Department of Education, "Each educational institution that receives federal funds for a fiscal year is required to hold an educational program about the U.S. Constitution for its students." But do we care at all what is taught?

In a survey done by Pew Research last October, just prior to the presidential election, 80% of Donald Trump supporters, and 77% of Joe Biden supporters said, regarding the opposition, "Not only do we have different priorities when it comes to politics, but we fundamentally disagree about core American values."