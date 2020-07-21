Star Parker: Save Emancipation Monument, save American ideals

We can read the famous words of Lincoln in his Gettysburg Address: "Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure."

The estimated number of casualties in that Civil War about that great principle -- "that all men are created equal" -- is 750,000, nearly 70,000 more than all the casualties of all the other wars in which Americans have fought combined.

Contrary to claims of the dismantlers, the freed slave Archer Alexander is not kneeling in servitude before the president but rather, according to many serious voices in this historic debate, getting up and looking out toward his freedom.

It is remarkable to read Alexander's story: how he was sold from one master to the next, all the while with his eyes toward freedom, exactly as he is depicted in the monument.