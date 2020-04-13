Star Parker: Restrict abortion during COVID-19

It should be clear that the attorney general of New York shouldn't be criticizing how those in Texas or any other state are dealing with this crisis given that there is no place more out of control than New York.

In the best of circumstances, crises, personal or national, should be a time of growth and learning. They should bring out the best in us rather than the worst.

I wish Americans would be equally shocked hearing that almost a million unborn children are destroyed in the womb every year as they are shocked hearing an estimated 100,000 to 240,000 will die from the coronavirus scourge.

You would think times like these would inspire humility and reverence for the miracle of life. Challenges like these should make us better Americans and better people.

But, apparently, things have become so coarse that that's not happening in many circles. It certainly doesn't seem to be happening in New York.

Maybe one day we'll grow. Meanwhile, the focus should be on saving lives, born and unborn.

Star Parker is an author and president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education. Contact her at www.urbancure.org.

