Star Parker: Republicans must unify against the left

Williams, saying he's got Rep. Liz Cheney's "back," defends her against the pursuit of Republican "kooks" who condemn her for voting to impeach Trump.

For years, the media has portrayed the Democratic Party -- the party of abortion on demand, same-sex bathrooms and every failed socialist idea known to mankind -- as the party of sobriety and sanity, in contrast to Republican wackos.

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley availed herself to an interview with Politico, which did the expected hatchet job on her.

This was one of these so-called interviews where not the full transcript was published but rather only snippets, interlaced with comments and editorializing by the interviewing journalist.

The headline practically all of the media have run about the interview includes Haley saying that Trump "let us down."

This extraordinary woman of accomplishment comes off in this feature as lost and confused.

Let's face it. President Trump's challenge of governing in the face of "fake news" and media dominated by liberals was real.

Maybe it's wrong for someone, certainly the president of the United States, to become angry and combative.