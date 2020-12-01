Star Parker: Republican Party future depends on more Black, Hispanic voters

In 2020, 77% said yes. But in 2008, 76% said yes.

Voter enthusiasm in 2020 and 2008 was hardly different. Yet, in 2020, 22 million more votes were recorded compared with the 2016 election, and in 2008, there were 9 million more votes compared with the previous election. In 2020, voter turnout was 7.2 percentage points higher than in the previous election, compared with a 1.5 percentage point increase from 2004 to 2008.

Regardless of where things go in court challenges to what happened in the 2020 election, the tens of millions of votes that seem to have emerged out of nowhere need explanation.

The American people should demand an audit of the 2020 election and not settle until there are clear answers.

Meanwhile, taking the results of the election as a given, another big question remains for Republicans.

Why was it so close?

In September, Gallup asked voters whether they and their families were "better off now" than they were four years ago. Fifty-five percent said yes.

When the same question was asked in 1984, when then-President Ronald Reagan was running for reelection, 44% said yes. Yet Reagan went on to win by a landslide, winning 49 of 50 states.