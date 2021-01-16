Star Parker: President Trump's Masada moment

President Trump had a successful presidency in his effort to "Make America Great Again."

A powerful economy was restored and has sustained us through the COVID-19 crisis. Our courts are now filled with principled, conservative judges. The United States led the way to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and a new, unbelievable peace has been achieved in the Middle East.

But America cannot be great if America, as Alexis de Tocqueville said, is not good.

President Trump now has an opportunity to sign off on a powerful note that will totally change the tenor that Democrats want to set.

He cannot control Democrats' ability to politicize events and impeach him. But he can take control by resigning.

He can take the high, high ground, in contrast to their low, low ground. He can take responsibility for the horror that just occurred at the Capitol, because it occurred on his watch. And he can use the opportunity to declare that America must be a free nation under God, and that this is the great challenge that faces us going forward.

He can turn the reins of leadership, in these waning days, to Vice President Mike Pence, an upright Christian man and American patriot who could speak truth to the nation as the unruly Democratic mob takes charge and begins its long campaign to drag our nation into the abyss.

Star Parker is an author and president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education. Contact her at www.urbancure.org.

