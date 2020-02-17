Star Parker: President Trump is paving the way for sea change with black voters

In other words, we've got real evidence that what I have been talking about for 20 years is true. That is, the path to opportunity and achievement for low-income Americans is the same for everyone else: more individual freedom.

How do Republicans translate this into votes?

In my organization, Center for Urban Renewal and Education, we've been looking at recent polling data to see what it tells us about why African Americans vote overwhelmingly for Democratic candidates every presidential election.

One thing that jumps out from the data is how different black voters are from typical Democrats.

Per Gallup, 49% of all Democrats define themselves as liberal. Only 28% of blacks do.

On questions of religion and morality, blacks poll far more like Republicans than Democrats.

One example: Per Pew Research, 55% of blacks say belief in God is necessary to be moral. This compared with 26% of all Democrats and 46% of all Republicans.

The real departure of blacks from Republicans is on questions touching on fairness and inequality.