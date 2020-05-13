Star Parker: Personal retirement accounts will help in next crisis

Doing so would make a bad deal even worse. According to a study commissioned by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, the average annual return of Social Security over the last 40 years was about 1%. Over the same period, the stock market returned more than 6% annually.

According to the Federal Reserve, only 43.6% of working households earning $40,000 or less annually say they have any retirement savings. This means the only retirement provision the rest have is the payroll tax being taken out of their paycheck designated for Social Security.

Social Security Trustees are now telling those who are 52 years old or younger and expect to retire at 67 that they can expect just 76% of their benefits.

Now that President Trump is talking about the payroll tax as a policy tool to deal with this crisis, we should act.

Let's allow working Americans, or at least those earning $40,000 or less, to divert their payroll tax into their own retirement account.

They will get independence and have far more wealth when they retire.

And when the unforeseen is upon us again, when there is another crisis, they won't have to pray that the government will send them money. They will have their own savings, which they can tap into to get themselves through the crisis.

Star Parker is an author and president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education. Contact her at www.urbancure.org.

