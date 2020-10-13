Star Parker: New York: the example America should not follow

Like Menchaca, Ocasio-Cortez celebrated Amazon's decision to kill the project and questioned Amazon's projection of jobs that would have been created.

"People are saying 25,000 jobs at $125,000 average, which has never happened anywhere," Ocasio-Cortez said then.

Just over recent weeks, Amazon announced it has 33,000 corporate and technology jobs open across the country offering "a total annual compensation of $150,000, including salary and stock awards," as widely reported in the press.

The company also recently announced expansion of its workforce by 100,000, with pay beginning at $15 per hour plus benefits.

Amazon hired 175,000 temporary workers earlier in the year, at the beginning of the pandemic, and in May announced that 70% would be retained permanently.

In contrast to New York, Detroit City Council member Roy McCalister Jr. writes exuberantly in Crain's Detroit Business about Amazon's plans to bring 1,200 jobs in a new development that will bring Detroit "$43 million in tax revenue in the 10 years following the opening of the facility."

New York should be a poster child for the nation about what not to do, about the path we should not take.

Anyone who cares about the poor, who cares about our nation's recovery and growth, should fight to prevent the stifling of our system of free enterprise by confused, self-important political ideologues of the left.

Star Parker is an author and president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education. Contact her at www.urbancure.org.

