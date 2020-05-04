Star Parker: Lessons to learn from COVID-19

That's not to say we should not shine light where errors have been made, fix those errors and try to get the funds where they are most needed. But we must stay aware about the fact that government aid is by nature grossly inefficient and we shouldn't be doing it unless there is absolutely no choice.

The federal government budget going into this crisis was already approaching $5 trillion, 75% of which is transfer payments -- that is, entitlements and social expenditures mostly dealing with welfare and poverty.

So we routinely have annual social spending on the order of what we're spending now to get through this crisis. Do you believe it is any more efficient?

We've also seen in recent months a crisis in the governing structure of the nation.

The founders designed and gave us a very good operating manual for how to run things. It's called the Constitution.

We've witnessed chaos through this crisis between mayors, governors and the federal government regarding who is responsible for doing what. This is the direct result of court decisions over the course of many years obfuscating the clarity of the Constitution as originally drafted regarding the limited powers of the federal government.