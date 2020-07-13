Star Parker: Joe Biden, the anti-American candidate

The reason why we even know about the bad things that happen in our country is because it is free. Horrors like what happened to George Floyd occur all the time in China. Do the Chinese people know about it?

The great disparity between Republicans and Democrats regarding pride in their country tells the whole story about how confused many Democrats are.

Now we have a recovery underway. Forty percent, about 8 million, of those who have lost their jobs during the pandemic have returned to work since April. According to the Wall Street Journal, it took the U.S. 20 months from the bottom of "the 2009 recession to recover an equivalent share of lost jobs."

Now Joe Biden is campaigning for the votes of the 76% of Democrats who are not very proud of their country -- who long for the failures of socialism. He wants to roll back the Trump tax cuts that created a booming economy and the lowest black unemployment on record, the same tax cuts and deregulation that are enabling the current economic bounce back.

Americans do great things because America is a free nation under God. And this free nation under God is open and honest about its shortcomings, and strives to fix them.

Democrats want neither freedom nor honesty. And if we give them more power, they will certainly destroy our great country.

Star Parker is an author and president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education. Contact her at www.urbancure.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0