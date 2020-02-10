Star Parker: It doesn't matter which Democrat wins

There is poetic justice in the chaos we've witnessed in Iowa.

First, the Des Moines Register pulled its definitive poll, to which everyone turns as the final word before the caucuses, because of "irregularities."

Then results of the caucuses themselves were hung out to dry because of "inconsistencies."

No one ever said that making political sausage is pretty.

But it is for this very reason that we should want to minimize the extent to which political sausage-making impacts our lives. But if those who are running for the presidency in the Democratic Party get their way, we can only expect more and more of it.

We too often make the mistake of thinking that democracy and freedom are the same thing. This is a big mistake.

Democracy is about the process by which we elect government. Freedom is about how big that government is and how much of our lives it controls.

Democrats will talk to us forever about the former but could care less about the latter.

The rhetoric from all these Democrats boils down to how they claim they're going to make our lives better by increasing government/political power over every decision we make.