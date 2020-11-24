Star Parker: I'm optimistic about America

I'm a conservative, and I guess I should be writing a column about my great distress resulting from this election. But I'm not going to write that column, because it's not what I feel.

I'm actually quite upbeat and optimistic about the country that I love.

With all my genuine, and legitimate, concerns about the chaos and violence that have ravaged many of our urban areas, about the strident rhetoric dominating our media, with its grossly distorted message about what is happening in America, when it came time to vote, American democracy prevailed.

Not only did Americans vote in turnout the nation has not seen in 120 years but it also happened peacefully, as it must.

Am I turning a blind eye to the real possibility of irregularities? No, I am not. We'll see what happens.

But take a look at what the Chinese are doing in Hong Kong. Take a look at Venezuela. Dictatorships stamp out and smother people gasping for breaths of freedom.

This is not happening in our great country. The rule of law will play out here. Maybe not to the liking of many, including me.

But the fruits of any democracy are just as good as the people in it. And this is also what makes me optimistic.