Star Parker: Hyde Amendment, yes. Shalanda Young, no

The amendment was a logical follow-up to Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court may have concluded that a woman has the right to destroy the unborn child she is carrying. But that right certainly doesn't extend to the federal government forcing taxpayers to pay for it.

But it turns out that Shalanda Young, who could be representing the president in the allocation and administration of $5 trillion of taxpayer money, doesn't see it that way.

For most of his political career, our Catholic president has supported the Hyde Amendment. But suddenly, in 2019, as he aspired to win his party's presidential nomination, Biden had a change of heart.

"The President has spoken in favor of Congress ending the Hyde Amendment," wrote Young, "as part of his commitment to providing comprehensive health care for all women. Further, eliminating the Hyde Amendment is a matter of economic and racial justice because it most significantly impacts Medicaid recipients, who are low-income."

In polling done by Gallup in 2020, 47% said abortion is morally wrong, and 44% said it is morally acceptable.