Star Parker: Historic significance of Georgia Senate contests

There is no word more overused in political life than "historic."

But considering the runoff races for the two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia, "historic" is the right word.

There is little of what we once thought of as middle ground remaining in the nation. Today, we've got the left, the right and not much in the center.

With the far left now controlling the White House and the House of Representatives, only a Republican-controlled Senate stands in the way of what these two far-left centers of power want to do and will be able to do.

If Republicans do not win at least one of the two Georgia Senate races -- leaving them a 51-seat Senate majority -- stand by for the most sweeping left-wing rewrite of our national script ever.

Think about the Equality Act, which President-elect Joe Biden has set as a legislative priority for his first 100 days.

The Equality Act pretends to protect rights of LGBTQ individuals. But, like all left-wing rhetoric about protecting rights, it is really about using political power to force a given agenda on all of us, in violation of the rights of those with competing values.