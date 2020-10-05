Star Parker: Eroding Black support for Trump

I wrote a few weeks ago about a campaign initiated by my organization, the Center for Urban Renewal and Education, to disseminate into Black inner cities via billboards the message that the way out of poverty is finishing school, taking any job and getting married.

As I reported, Black Lives Matter in Milwaukee immediately protested and got the billboard company, Clear Channel Outdoor, to take down the billboards.

Economist Perry examined the new Census Bureau data and checked the characteristics of high-income versus low-income families. His summary: "(I)ndividuals in high-income households are far more likely than individuals in low-income households to be well-educated, married, working full-time, and in their prime earning years. In contrast, individuals in lower-income households are far more likely ... to be less-educated, working part-time ... and living in single-parent or single households."

The Census Bureau data bears out to the letter the truth about escaping poverty that my organization had posted in Black neighborhoods and Black Lives Matter had dismantled.

Similarly, the economic successes achieved in Black communities by the current administration are suppressed and drowned out by systematic left-wing propaganda.

Unfortunately, real progress and real answers are not enough. The good news must be aggressively communicated inside Black communities. Prodigiously funded left-wing propaganda into Black communities must be addressed.

Star Parker is an author and president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education. Contact her at www.urbancure.org.

