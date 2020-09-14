Star Parker: Economic recovery starts, thanks to capitalism

"You never want a serious crisis to go to waste," he said. "(I)t's an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before."

If anything, Emanuel gets high marks for honesty. He was telling us that during times of stress, when many are afraid, those in politics who aspire to attain power and control over the lives of others have an opportunity to move in and take over.

It's exactly what is happening now.

Those who want to transform our nation from a free nation driven forward by capitalism to a socialist nation run by politicians see the current time of stress and uncertainty as opportunity.

It's as if we've had some kind of intervention from the heavens. Just at the moment when many in Washington wanted to spend another $3 trillion, extending the generous $600 weekly supplement to unemployment benefits, the economic data came forth that shows Americans are getting back to work in record numbers.

Another $3 trillion spending bill, laced with more subsidies for unemployment, would have been an obstacle, not an aid, to the recovery we now see. Subsidizing people to not work is a very effective strategy for keeping them unemployed.