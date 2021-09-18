Star Parker: Democrats spend big, and we pay, for their socialist dream

In 1983, Tom Cruise starred in the film "Risky Business." It's about wealthy parents in Chicago who go on vacation and leave the house under the stewardship of their high school-age son.

In short order, the boy throws a wild party, and the rest of the film is about the chaotic fallout.

It's the closest thing I can think of to capture current reality in Washington as the kids -- the Democrats running the White House and Congress -- throw their big party and breathlessly spend their parents' money (in this case, our money), knowing that the party will be over when adults return.

The $3.5-plus trillion spending binge that Democrats are rushing to pass is not following a period of austerity. Record spending and debt have been piled on since the Obama years, using government to spend its way out of a government-induced economic collapse. And then we had the COVID-19 challenge and massive new government spending to get out of that.

Per the Cato Institute's Chris Edwards, in 2001, the amount of federal debt per U.S. household was $30,684. By 2011, this was up to $84,470, and now it is at $179, 082. If the Democrats succeed with their $3.5 trillion binge, federal debt per U.S. household by 2031 will be up to $288,047.