Star Parker: Democratic politicking kills police reform

With all the hot rhetoric about race and police, we would hope that we would be having a sober, serious national discussion on the issue that would shine light, understanding and answers.

But, unfortunately, light and understanding are not what drives Democrats.

And thanks to Democrats, we won't see any federal legislation this year dealing with policing.

The Democratic-controlled House passed a bill -- the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act -- that has no prayer of passing in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The Republican bill sponsored by South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott -- the Justice Act -- was killed by Senate Democrats.

Sens. Corey Booker and Kamala Harris write disingenuously in Rolling Stone magazine that the bill was "voted down." This is false. The bill was never heard or debated. It was not "voted down" but procedurally blocked by Democrats so it never saw the light of day.

There was enough common ground between the Republican and Democratic efforts to allow for debate and amendments that could have led to legislation being sent to the president.