Star Parker: Democratic establishment tries to bail out Biden

Without reforms, American socialism will just expand.

Unfunded liabilities -- the projection of shortfall in current taxes to meet future requirements -- of Social Security and Medicare are around $50 trillion, per trustees of the programs. That's more than twice our annual GDP.

Government needs to take more taxes to keep these programs going. That is, more socialism.

What are the chances that President Biden would introduce reforms to bring more market forces into the picture? Did you say zero?

So a President Sanders or Biden, in the end, wouldn't be much different. At least Sanders is honest.

However, for a sitting senior congressman like Jim Clyburn, voting for Biden means his buddy of some 30 years would be sitting in the White House. Any question of whom he would prefer?

You might ask, "Doesn't all this government make us a more moral society?" Consider that when the War on Poverty began in 1967, 70% of those in households in the bottom 20% were working. Now it is 36% -- about half.

The difference between socialism and charity is that the latter is voluntary, individualized and motivated by personal caring. Charity aims to lift up the unfortunate and usually originates with people of faith.