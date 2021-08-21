Star Parker: Debacle in Afghanistan symptom of confusion at home

President Joe Biden was right in his speech to the nation about our withdrawal from Afghanistan, that a long legacy of American involvement there preceded him.

But across the board, in domestic as well as foreign policy, any new president inherits realities that precede him. The issue confronting every president is what principles and policies will he put in place to deal with these existing realities that will define his administration.

Most clear now is that America's withdrawal from Afghanistan is surrounded by a perception of confusion, weakness and humiliation.

For anyone who believes that our nation should be a beacon of strength for freedom in the world, that beacon has been deeply tarnished.

According to The Jerusalem Post, these are the nations that will most benefit from this moment: Qatar, Russia, China, Pakistan, Turkey and Iran. According to the Post, "Most of these countries have hosted the Taliban or tacitly backed them."

In other words, this round has been won by forces in the world for whom freedom is not a value.