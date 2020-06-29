Star Parker: Court LGBTQ decision is formula for chaos

King dreamed that his children would be judged by their choices, not the condition, outside of their control and choice, in which God put them on this Earth.

Abraham Lincoln got to the heart of the matter when he mocked Stephen Douglas' claim that states should vote on whether they would permit slavery because this was based on the biblical principle that man has the power of choice.

"God did not place good and evil before man, telling him to make his choice," said Lincoln. "On the contrary," continued Lincoln, "he did tell him there was one tree, of the fruit of which he should not eat, upon pain of certain death."

Man has choice, said Lincoln. But only in a country where there is no standard and conviction of right and wrong does it not matter what you choose.

The essence of a free country is allowing citizens freedom to make and be responsible for their own choices.

To limit that freedom because of circumstance of birth -- race or sex -- is to make a mockery of freedom.

But to claim, as Douglas did, that once given freedom, it doesn't matter what individuals choose -- that there are no standards for right and wrong, good and evil -- is to also make a mockery of freedom.