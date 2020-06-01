Star Parker: Church attendance essential to America's greatness

My guess is California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who, as mayor of San Francisco, paved the way for the legalization of same-sex marriage, does not at all believe houses of worship provide essential services.

I don't question that he understands that religious freedom is protected by our Constitution. But I certainly doubt he believes in his heart that church attendance is "essential," and he probably thinks going to the mall or the beach is more essential.

We're dealing with a core conflict in America today. How vitally important is religion?

In the 1830s, French nobleman Alexis de Tocqueville traveled across the still-youthful America to try to understand what was happening and what was driving the remarkable success of the young nation.

He recorded his thoughts in "Democracy in America," which many believe to be the greatest book ever written about our nation.