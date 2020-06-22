Star Parker: Can Trump recover and win in November?

The challenges are even greater now than then.

We are now looking at a $2 trillion-plus deficit. National debt now stands at 110% of our gross domestic product -- the highest since World War II.

The answers to our COVID-19 recovery and our racial challenges must be freedom. Only freedom will open the door to innovation and respecting the humanity of every citizen.

It will be easy to go down the alternative road, where the nation's left would like to take us -- institutionalizing the massive surge of government to deal with COVID-19 and more government-mandated diversity as the answer to racial tensions. This will bog us down with socialism and slow growth, hurting the very people we supposedly want to help.

Let's give credit to the American people. We're facing different crises today. But dealing with the greatest crisis is the best way to deal with the other ones. That greatest crisis is choosing the right path for the nation's future.

The candidate who conveys to voters a sense that America's future will be defined by freedom, and a rule of law that respects the humanity of all and is carried out fairly and equally, is the candidate America's majority will choose.

Star Parker is an author and president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education. Contact her at www.urbancure.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0