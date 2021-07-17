Star Parker: Bogus claims from the Poor People's Campaign

The history of our American democracy is that government changes hands all the time. When Republicans are running the show, as they will again, Barber will direct his heavenly prayers to save the filibuster so that Democrats can prevent Republicans from doing whatever they want.

It is the filibuster in the Senate that prevents passage of the For the People Act, the voting and election reform legislation, House Resolution 1, that passed in the House without a single Republican vote.

Although H.R.1 is being labelled as "voting rights" legislation, it addresses many more aspects of election law than just voting. The legislation eviscerates actions that Republican states have moved on to reduce voter fraud, such as voter ID laws and stopping vote harvesting. But it also moves the federal government into a host of other areas, such as defining political speech and the organization of the Federal Election Commission.

The issue here is not to debate election law but to ask what this has to do with poverty and why it is such a priority for the Poor People's Campaign.

In the current Congress, there are 60 African American senators and House representatives. In 1964, there were five.