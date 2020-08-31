Star Parker: BLM suppresses the truth about poverty

Then two Christian businessmen straightened me out. Their message and guidance saved my life.

Aside from my personal experience and my daily learning as a Christian, I also know the truth of this message from years of policy work that has been going on in Washington.

The impact of the "success sequence" on poverty is well documented.

Brookings Institution scholars Ron Haskins and Isabell Sawhill published their findings in their book, "Creating an Opportunity Society," in which they report that those who follow three steps -- finish high school, get a full-time job and get married before having children -- face a 2% chance of being poor.

Brad Wilcox and Wendy Wang of the American Enterprise Institute followed on this work, showing that among millennials -- ages 28-35 -- there was a 53% incidence of poverty among those who did not follow these steps and a 3% incidence among those who did.

But regardless of whether or not you want to believe me or agree with me, what about freedom of expression?

What about the inherent importance of keeping dialogue open and free in our nation, with a goal of reaching truth? How can shutting down communication serve anyone's interests?