Star Parker: Birth dearth about values, not economics

According to the Institute for Family Studies, in 2018, 35% of Americans ages 25 to 50 had never been married. In 1970, only 9% in this age range had never been married.

Is this because times got harder? I don't think so. Per capita income in 2018 was 2.4 times higher than it was in 1970.

I don't think our young people are avoiding marriage and children because of concerns about financial security.

I think they are avoiding marriage and children because they don't want marriage and children.

In a Pew Research survey conducted in 2019, 16% said having children is essential for a man to have a fulfilling life, and 16% said marriage is essential for a man to have a fulfilling life, while 57% said "having a job or career they enjoy" is essential for a man to have a fulfilling life.

Regarding women, 22% said having children is essential for a fulfilling life. Seventeen percent said marriage is essential for a fulfilling life. And 46% said "having a job or career they enjoy" is essential for a fulfilling life.

What does it all mean?

In 1960, 9.1% of our population was over age 65. By 2019, 16.2% of the population was over 65.