Star Parker: Biden's era of big government

Now, today, President Biden and his party aspire to the opposite of what I have fought for.

Instead of wanting to bring the capitalism of the healthy parts of America to the broken parts of the country, they want to bring the failed welfare-state socialism of the broken parts of the country to the rest of the country.

The $6 trillion spending blowout of the first 100 days of the Biden administration, sold under the guise of COVID-19 recovery, has been about using the COVID-19 crisis to sell a new era of welfare-state big-government socialism that will fundamentally change our country forever.

The U.S. economy was already well underway to recovery in the latter half of last year, and in the first quarter of 2021, it surged 6.4%, taking our gross domestic product almost to where it was pre-COVID-19.

Contrary to the president's rhetoric, the case for the connection between prosperity and freedom is about facts, not ideology.

Each year, the Fraser Institute publishes its Economic Freedom of the World report, which consistently shows that nations with more economic freedom -- smaller government, lower taxes, less regulation -- have the highest incomes and lowest poverty rates.