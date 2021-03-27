Star Parker: Biden, not Trump, driving border crisis

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas summed up our border crisis in a statement he released March 16: "We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years."

According to The Wall Street Journal, Border Patrol agents made about 75,000 arrests of migrants crossing illegally in January.

And, the Journal reports, "the government is seeing more children arriving each day than ever before, with an average of 523 children taken into custody by Border Patrol agents each day over the last three weeks ..."

The basic factors driving those from the Northern Triangle of Central America -- Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador -- to want to come to the USA is no mystery.

Per capita income in the U.S., per the World Bank, is $65,298. In Honduras, it's $2,575. It's $4,620 in Guatemala and $4,187 in El Salvador.

The already-horrendous economic conditions in these countries were further exacerbated over the last year by the COVID-19 pandemic and by hurricanes.

However, the conditions that motivate people to consider entering the United States illegally and that motivate them to actually try it are different. They try to do it when they think they can succeed.