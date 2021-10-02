Star Parker: America is still working

The percentage of middle-income households has shrunk because more households have moved into the upper-income category.

The percentage earning $35,000 has shrunk from 35.2% in 1967 to 26.2% in 2020.

Perry then drills down into the data and looks at household income and household demographics to see how they correlate.

His conclusions:

"Specifically, high-income U.S. households have more income-earners on average than lower-income households, and individuals in high-income households are far more likely on average than individuals in low-income households to be well-educated, married, working full-time, and in their prime earning years. In contrast, individuals in lower-income U.S. households are far more likely than Americans in higher-income households to be less-educated, working part-time, either very young (under 35 years) or very old (over 65 years), and living in single-parent or single-member households."

We get a much different picture here than the message that politically correct woke culture, which has attained such influence over recent years, has transmitted.

Any individual's fate in America is very much in their own hands and the result of how much personal responsibility they want to take in their own life.