Star Parker: A test for the nation in Virginia governor's race

In northern Virginia's Fairfax County, with a median household income of $124,831, 70.4% of the vote went for Biden and 28.2% for Trump.

As more Virginians benefit from the largesse of profligate government, they increasingly turn to Democrats, who promote this government meal ticket while advancing policies that are destroying our country.

The inflation that many have been worried about, due to excessive government spending producing record deficits and debt, is beginning to show itself in the marketplace.

Recent Census Bureau reports showing historically low birth rates mean there is an aging population -- a direct result of the collapse of family and an increase in pro-abortion attitudes and policies.

What is happening in Virginia points to the same trend nationally: more citizens getting government money and thus getting behind policies that are destroying our country.

Leadership can turn things around.

This dream-team Republican ticket in Virginia must run on principles and patriotism and against the moral and fiscal profligacy that is taking us down the path to moral and fiscal bankruptcy.