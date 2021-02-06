Star Parker: A new GOP future -- beyond President Trump

It is also essential to note how he remarkably achieved peace accords in the Middle East that no one ever dreamed possible.

That there are peace accords between Israel and a lineup of Arab and Muslim countries -- the most recent announcement coming from Kosovo, a majority-Muslim Balkan nation, which has announced its intent to open an embassy in Jerusalem -- is mind-boggling.

We might say that just as Donald Trump defied convention in getting elected to the presidency, he defied convention in failing to get reelected.

Despite tangible and meaningful achievements, Trump departed with an approval rating of 34% and was the first president in history to not crack a 50% approval rating for the duration of his presidency.

I will leave it to others to speculate why President Trump failed to connect with sufficient numbers of American voters, despite a presidency of remarkable achievement.

One obvious answer is a decidedly left-leaning and hostile media.

Certainly, President Trump must take some credit for this failure with voters because of his personal style, which, to say the least, is not always the most endearing to those who are not already on board with him.