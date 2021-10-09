Star Parker: 2022 looking good for Republicans

The infrastructure bill, $1 trillion of spending on public works projects like roads, bridges and trains, is something of more conventional pedigree in Washington, which we normally expect from our elected officials.

The strategy of crazy left-wing House Democrats, pushing the $3.5 trillion welfare state/Green New Deal spending, has been to link this to their support of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. If you want roads and bridges, sign off on the $3.5 trillion socialist dream.

It had appeared that sobriety would have its day in Washington as the Senate passed, with Democrat and Republican votes, the infrastructure bill, with understanding that the House would vote on it and Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushing back on the far left's condition of linking this to the welfare state trillions.

But lo and behold, the speaker backed off on scheduling the vote, and we're back to the "roads and bridges on condition of the socialist dream" deal.

One notable factor pushing things in this direction was a visit by President Joe Biden to Capitol Hill, indicating his support of the House far-lefties to link infrastructure to socialism.

This could well do for the president's ratings on domestic policy what his horribly botched exit from Afghanistan did for his ratings on foreign policy.